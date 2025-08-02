Donald Trump Says Pardon For Diddy Is “More Likely A No,” 50 Cent Has Jokes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump said he’s probably not pardoning Diddy and 50 Cent instantly mocked the whole situation with a savage post.

President Donald Trump mentioned Diddy during his latest Newsmax sit-down with Rob Finnerty, and let’s just say Diddy shouldn’t hold his breath for that pardon.

Trump flat-out admitted it’s “more likely a no” when asked if he’d consider giving the Bad Boy boss a second chance.

“I’d say so,” Trump said when Finnerty asked if a pardon was off the table. “He essentially, I guess, is sort of half-innocent… It makes it more difficult to proceed.”

Trump didn’t totally slam the door, but he made it clear he was not really feeling Diddy.

He mentioned he used to be cool with Diddy back in the day — said they got along and Diddy “seemed like a nice guy.” But once Trump ran for president, everything shifted.

“Probably, you know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” President Trump said. “It’s hard, you know, like, we’re human beings and we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements – so, I don’t know, it’s more difficult.”

Translation: Diddy talked trash, now Trump’s not feeling generous.

As for Diddy, Trump said he’s waiting to see what happens at the mogul’s October sentencing before making anything official.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is loving every second of this. The “Power” creator wasted no time roasting Diddy again online, clowning the idea that Trump would ever let him slide.

“Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned. No, Sir, you are not. You said very nasty things. I told you i was gonna tell him what you said Brother Love. Now don’t forget all the Nasty things you said 😆LOL,” 50 posted.

50’s been on this mission for months, blowing up old clips of Diddy dragging Trump.

One of the posts featured Diddy saying, “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there’ll be a race war.”

Another clip had Diddy saying, “White men like Trump need to be exiled.”

Diddy’s legal team reportedly tried to make their case to the White House, but with sentencing still months away and Trump sounding cold on the idea, things aren’t looking great.