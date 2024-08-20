Desperate Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsed Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump’s false claim that Taylor Swift supports his 2024 presidential run demonstrates a clash between digital misinformation and celebrity politics.

Donald Trump falsely claimed Sunday that Taylor Swift has endorsed him for the 2024 presidential election, initiating a swirl of online miscommunication among the singer’s fans.

On Truth Social, the ex-president posted a collection of manipulated images showing women in “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts, insinuating support from the pop sensation and her sizable following.

The pictures appeared to be artificially generated, pulled from various accounts on X.

One such image depicted Swift dressed as Uncle Sam with a caption reading, “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

Another post from Trump included a screenshot of a satirical news article, misleadingly purporting that Swift fans had defected to the Trump camp after her Eras tour performances in Vienna were canceled due to a thwarted terrorist plot.

Trump captioned the post with, “I accept!”

Swift hasn’t addressed Trump’s claims or provided an endorsement for any 2024 presidential candidate.

However, she actively supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the 2020 election.

In May 2020, she criticized Trump’s response to protests, writing on X, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump .”

That year marked the first time Swift publicly endorsed a presidential candidate, signaling her increasing involvement in political discourse.

Trump’s baseless assertions about Swift illustrate the tensions and misinformation characterizing the modern political landscape.

His provocative post culminates in a broader discussion about the impact of AI-generated content and the responsibilities of public figures to prevent the spread of false information.