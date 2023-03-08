Donnell Rawlings Says The Score Is Now Even Between Chris Rock & Will Smith

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Chappelle’s Show’ star hopes the public can now move on from the Oscar Slap.

Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage is one of the most talked about things in the world of entertainment this week. The comedian sparked a lot of conversation after he used the comedy special to respond to Will Smith slapping him on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

Some Selective Outrage viewers disagreed with certain jokes presented on the show. For example, Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, had a problem with Chris Rock comparing his uncle to convicted sex criminal R. Kelly.

However, most of the discussion about Selective Outrage centered around Chris Rock addressing the infamous Oscar Slap at the 94th Academy Awards. That über viral moment came after Rock made fun of Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of Will Smith.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” said Rock at the Oscar ceremony. The Emmy and Grammy Award winner referenced the 1997 military drama G.I. Jane which featured a bald Demi Moore. Pinkett Smith lost her hair as a result of the medical condition known as alopecia areata.

Can Chris Rock & Will Smith Now Call A Truce?

According to fellow comedian Donnell Rawlings, there should now be a ceasefire in the presumed feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith. TMZ caught up with the Chappelle’s Show star to talk about the aftereffect of Rock’s latest stand-up routine.

“Most comedians don’t or can’t fight,” declared Donnell Rawlings. He added, “So there’s certain arenas we want to play on. In the ring, I’m not gonna fight. But if I get an opportunity to get you in my home, in my octagon, I’m gonna take advantage of it. A year later – you can’t tell somebody when it’s the right time to clap back.”

After receiving a 10-year ban from all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events, Will Smith did offer a public apology to Chris Rock and his family via a video posted on YouTube. Reports suggest Rock still refuses to speak with Smith about the incident.

Donnell Rawlings also told TMZ, “If there’s a time to talk, right now, the score’s even. Hopefully, we get past this because these are two guys who, for the most part, stayed out of trouble… People have a connection to both of those guys. They’re not bad guys.”