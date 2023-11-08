Dove Shack Rapper C-Knight Dead At 52; Fellow Member Bo-Roc Calls It “A Nightmare”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Dove Shack rapper C-Knight died on Tuesday (November 7) after suffering a stroke last month.

The Dove Shack rapper C-Knight died on Tuesday (November 7) after suffering a stroke. As reported by TMZ, his family was forced to take him off life support once there were no signs of brain activity. C-Knight was hospitalized last month with elevated blood sugars, a result of diabetes. While receiving dialysis at the facility, he had a stroke and went into cardiac arrest. Although he was resuscitated by doctors and promptly put on life support, he remained in an unresponsive state. A recent MRI determined the loss of brain function and his family was faced with making the decision to stop all life-saving measures. C-Knight was 52.

The Dove Shack originated from Long Beach, California and was part of the West Coast G-Funk movement in the 1990s. Along with fellow members Bo-Roc and 2Scoops, C-Knight made their debut with the song “This Is the Shack” off Warren G’s Regulate…G Funk Era album. In 1995, they released their inaugural album, also titled This Is The Shack, which spawned the hit “Summertime in the LBC” featuring Arnita Porter.

Tributes for C-Knight have been rolling in on social media. Fellow artists like Bumpy Knuckles wrote, “Salute Dove Shack Rapper C-Knight Forever,” but the most emotional tribute came from Bo-Roc.

“This is like f###ing nightmare,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I swear this s### hurt different and I don’t want to talk about s### to nobody so please just let me be and pray for us… On my soul I love you bro and I already don’t know what the f### to do wit u being gone.”

Just two weeks ago, Bo-Roc was soliciting prayers for C-Knight, writing in another post, “I’m literally begging all who see’s this post to pray for my brother from another mother and one of my closest friends in the world Arnez a.k.a C Knight from the Dove Shack. He’s the founder of the Dove Shack and the reason I had the opportunity to make #summertimeinthelbc for the world so please please send him positive energy and healing prayers.”

AllHipHop sends our condolences to Bo-Roc, 2Scoops and all those who loved C-Knight.