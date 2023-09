Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The state-of-the-art venue opened its doors on Friday (September 29) with a performance by Irish rock legends U2.

The Sphere opened in Las Vegas on Friday (September 29) with a performance by Irish rock legends U2. The show kicked off the group’s months-long “residency” at the new state-of-the-art facility. As expected, celebrities and music executives flooded the 20,000-cap dome, including Sir Paul McCartney, Jimmy Iovine, Irving and Jeffery Azoff, Diplo, Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a short clip of the immersive experience, which showed the cannabis connoisseur blazing a joint as he watched the show. He accompanied the post with a simple caption that read: “U2.”

The Sphere boasts an enormous amount of amenities, including seats with high speed internet access, a portable stage that can be any size and can come out for movies, nine levels, including the basement, where a VIP club is located, 23 suites, a 16K resolution wraparound LED screen, measuring 160,000 square feet, the largest and highest-resolution LED screen in the world, and 4D features like scent and wind.

The spatial audio system based on Holoplot’s X1 speaker module is comprised of 1,600 X1 speakers that are installed behind the LED panels, along with 300 mobile modules, for a total of 167,000 speaker drivers. The sound system also comes through the floorboards. As for the exterior of the venue, there’s 80,000 square feet of programmable lighting, while The Sphere itself measures 366 feet high and 516 feet wide at its broadest point.

The plan is to host four to six residencies each year. The arena will primarily host awards shows and concerts, in addition to other entertainment events. Though it’s not designed to fit a traditional arena layout for sports such as basketball and hockey, it can host ring sports events such as boxing and mixed martial arts.