Drake Blamed After Blue Jays Lose World Series To Dodgers; Internet Props Kendrick Up

Drake faced another round of “curse” jokes after his hometown Blue Jays lost the World Series, reigniting memes about his bad luck in sports and music.

Drake can’t seem to catch a break. The so-called “Drake Curse” narrative resurfaced Saturday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a stunning comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series. The Dodgers clinched their second straight championship, while the Blue Jays and Drizzy were left heartbroken once again.

The rapper was in the house – Rogers Centre – cheering on the Jays throughout the game.

The game is the game and then there is social media. The internet wasted no time reviving old jokes, connecting the team’s defeat to Drake’s supposed streak of bad luck whenever he publicly backs a team or athlete.

And then there was the Kendrick Lamar side of things that somehow crept in the mix. Obviously, K-Dot is an LA Native. Kendrick’s supporters joined in, reminding the world of the 6 God’s other major L. Now why would they go and do that? Well, the internet is a petty, petty place!

They Fox did this:

The Dodgers’ repeat title instantly sparked a wave of memes calling it a “Back to Back” win — a not-so-subtle nod to Drake’s 2015 diss track against Meek Mill. Damn, homie!

Still, the timing isn’t great. People are wondering if Drake bet any money on this whole thing. Drake is currently named in two class-action lawsuits alleging that he and others helped promote an illegal online gambling operation targeting young users. He has not commented publicly on those allegations.

We are still waiting for ICEMAN to change the narrative! Drake needs big hits and not rap beef right now. In fact, some would argue that rap needs Drake right now. Let us banish the talk about besides curses, baseball and incessant trolling. But for now, the internet is having way too much fun with Drake. Shout out to LA. You guys go hard

My people said it sounded like a bomb dropped when they won the game, the way they erupted into celebration. I am happy to hear people happy with all the madness going on.