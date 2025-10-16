Drake Unleashes Brutal Bars Against A$AP Rocky On New Snippet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake fired back at A$AP Rocky & his other critics through music rather than courtrooms in his latest preview.

Drake unleashed a new snippet from his upcoming album “ICEMAN” that appears to target A$AP Rocky and other rappers, marking his first musical response since his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group was tossed out of court earlier this month.

The Toronto rapper delivered pointed bars over an ominous beat, with lyrics that many interpret as direct shots at Rocky’s recent legal troubles and loyalty issues within A$AP Mob.

“Talk about Drake and you get a whole lot/Talk about Drake and you get you some streams,” Drake raps in the leaked audio.

The most pointed verses seem aimed at Rocky’s assault trial involving A$AP Relli, where Drake questions loyalty among crew members.

“Man how the f### is your day one gonna testify so you can sit in a box/Either you ain’t never did s### for your brothers or they must’ve forgot,” he delivers with calculated precision.

This musical retaliation comes as Drake faces mounting criticism following his legal defeat against UMG. The judge dismissed his defamation case over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which labeled him a “certified pedophile.”

Drake initially accused UMG of artificially inflating the track’s streams before pivoting to defamation claims.

A$AP Rocky recently criticized Drake’s legal strategy in interviews with ELLE Magazine, calling the lawsuit counterproductive to Hip-Hop culture.

Rocky described the Drake-Kendrick battle as “healthy for Hip-Hop” while questioning Drake’s decision to involve lawyers rather than responding musically.

The timing appears strategic as Drake prepares to release ICEMAN, his ninth solo project. Johnny Manziel previously hinted at a November release window for the album, which already features singles “Which One,” “What Did I Miss?” and “DOG HOUSE.”

A$AP Rocky’s comments about A$AP Mob’s current dysfunction may have provided additional ammunition for Drake’s bars.

“I played a father figure for a lot of these guys despite us being close in age,” Rocky told ELLE Magazine about managing internal conflicts within the collective.

The snippet represents Drake’s first substantial musical response since the Kendrick battle concluded with widespread consensus favoring the Compton rapper.

Drake’s ICEMAN album remains without an official release date beyond Manziel’s November speculation.