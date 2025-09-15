Drake Confronts Adin Ross Live After “Iceman” Track Leak By Crypto Streamers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake confronted Adin Ross live after an unreleased Iceman track leaked online, throwing his album rollout into chaos.

Drake phoned Adin Ross live on stream after an unreleased track from his upcoming Iceman album surfaced online without his permission.

The Toronto rapper was visibly frustrated after a pair of cryptocurrency streamers known as Bagwork played the unreleased song during their broadcast.

Ross, who was streaming live at the time, answered a call from Drake that quickly turned tense.

“I don’t even know who the f### those kids are,” Drake said, his voice clearly irritated. “I asked you who they are. What the f###?”

Drake called Adin Ross heated after a streamer on Pumpfun LEAKED one of his new songs off ICEMAN 😬



pic.twitter.com/yz1NzPZ2Jg — talk of the town🪐  (@topclip79) September 14, 2025

The moment was caught on Ross’s stream and quickly circulated across social media, adding more heat to an already chaotic rollout for Iceman. Drake has been using his own livestreams to tease new music and build momentum for the project, but this leak threw a wrench into those plans.

Drake Disses DeMar DeRozan In “Iceman” Leaked Track

The leaked snippet included a pointed jab at NBA star DeMar DeRozan. The former Toronto Raptors player was a longtime friend of Drake. In the track, Drake raps:

“When you was part of the team we used to be planning our Mexico trips in the spring/We must’ve been dealing in the spur of the moment/Cause why (Kawhi) did we think you could get us a ring?”

The lyrics reference DeRozan’s trade from the Raptors to the Spurs in 2018, a move that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

Leonard would go on to lead the team to its first-ever NBA championship in 2019—something DeRozan never achieved during his time with the franchise.

Many interpreted the verse as a response to DeRozan’s appearance in Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us” video and his on-stage cameo at Kendrick’s Pop-Out concert. Both moves were seen as public support for Kendrick in his feud with Drake.

Despite the leak, Drake has continued to preview new music on his own terms. Recent tracks include “That’s How I Feel” and “Dog House,” a collaboration with Yeat and Julia Wolf.

No official release date has been announced for Iceman.