Drake Goes For Demar Derozan’s Jugular In Leaked Audio

Drake reignited his feud with DeMar DeRozan in a leaked track from *Iceman*, mocking his Raptors years and siding with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake threw another jab at DeMar DeRozan in a leaked snippet on a track that might end up on his new album, Iceman and he’s clearly still salty about DeRozan riding with Kendrick Lamar in their recent rap war.

The track is a subtle but sharp diss, clowning DeRozan’s time with the Raptors and lowkey blaming him for the team never winning a ring while he was there.

In the leaked bars, Drake gets clever when he spits: “When you was part of the team we used to be planning our Mexico trips in the spring/We must’ve been dealing in the spur of the moment/Cause why (Kawhi) did we think you could get us a ring?” Drake rapped.

New Drake IceMan Snippet! 👀 Is Drizzy taking S*ots at LeBron James & DeMar DeRozan? 😳



pic.twitter.com/TdnxjSahSK — talk of the town🪐  (@topclip79) September 14, 2025

The line clearly references Kawhi Leonard, who won an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2014 and did what DeRozan couldn’t — bring a title to Toronto after taking his spot.

Drake’s fury kicked off after DeRozan popped up in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video and joined him on stage at the Pop-Out concert.

That move was seen as DeRozan fully standing with his Compton brother, Kendrick, during the Drake vs. Kendrick saga. And Drake’s been in his feelings ever since.

Drake even threatened to yank a DeRozan tribute banner down if the Raptors ever honored him.

“If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” he said. DeRozan clapped back with a slick jab: “He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down, so tell him good luck.”

Then, in February, Drake was on stage in Sydney when someone tossed him a DeRozan Raptors jersey. He looked at it, then spiked it like he was in the NFL.

Later, the Sacramento Kings (DeRozan’s current squad) threw shade right back with a video hyping up their guy.

Drake and DeRozan were tight during his Toronto days, but that bond clearly snapped once DeRozan danced on stage while Kendrick fired off shots at Drake in front of thousands.

Now, Drake’s still not letting it go. On top of the music drama, he’s suing Universal Music Group over claims they helped Kendrick win the rap beef by juicing his streams with bots.

What you think about drake dissing you saying you couldn't deliver a championship to Toronto and that's (kawhy) u got traded ., — omar rado (@BogeyBurner15) September 14, 2025

Damn Drake smoked Demar Derozan on that track — Swoosh (@JohnnyHSD) September 14, 2025

"U begged him like how he went home TF are they on

Crodie we threw him away "

Gahhdam Drake really hates demar — CG (@TorontoCeltics) September 14, 2025

Do you think Drake will not go at demar in his album? — yusi (@yusi5yusra) September 14, 2025

Yeah, people that say drake should let it go must not have ever been betrayed by a friend they had helped through a tough time. Regardless of how close of a bro he says Dot is, I know if I were in Demar's position, I would not be involved with the pop out or video — @MisstyM (@MisstyM15863) September 14, 2025