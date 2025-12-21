Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Heading To Roblox

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Universal Music Group partnered with Roblox to bring Drake, Kendrick Lamar and top rap stars to the gaming platform through new activations.

Universal Music Group signed a major deal with Roblox that will bring the label’s biggest rap stars, including Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, to the gaming platform through new artist activations and commercial integrations.

The partnership announced creates new opportunities for UMG’s roster to connect with Roblox’s massive user base.

Drake, who dominated Spotify as the most-streamed rapper globally in 2025, and Kendrick Lamar, who ranks among the platform’s top artists, will benefit from enhanced music experiences on Roblox.

The deal includes commercial features designed to boost engagement and revenue for artists and labels. UMG and Roblox will integrate with Shopify to enable the sale of digital and physical merchandise directly on the platform.

“UMG’s strategic relationship with Roblox is built on shared objectives of promoting innovation, empowering artists and deepening fan engagement,” said Michael Nash, EVP & Chief Digital Officer at Universal Music Group. “With this new framework, we are strengthening our commercial, creative and operational collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for our artists and labels.”

The partnership launches with UMG’s flagship “Tastemaker” experience and a Stray Kids activation that went live Thursday. Stray Kids records for JYP Entertainment and Republic Records under the UMG umbrella.

“We have worked closely with Universal Music Group over the years to bring some of their top artists to Roblox to engage with next-gen fans in innovative and creative ways,” said Enrico D’Angelo, Chief Business Officer at Roblox. “This strategic agreement represents a major step forward in building the future of immersive entertainment.”

UMG has already launched several campaigns on Roblox over the past two years.

In 2023, Beat Galaxy created its own curated music-discovery space. Last year saw the launch of Boombox with Styngr, which allowed licensed music streaming to be integrated into gaming experiences for the first time.

Roblox has become a cultural hub for music fan engagement. Recent artist activations included Yeat from Capitol Records, Lady Gaga from Interscope, Chappell Roan from Island Records, Glass Animals from Polydor Records and Sofi Tukker from Virgin Music Group.

Artists will receive direct creative and operational support, as well as access to new Roblox tools and beta features.