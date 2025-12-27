Drake Sets Up Recording Studio In Houston Strip Club Where He Spent $1 Million

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake turned Area 29 into a studio, recording ICEMAN inside the Houston strip club linked to his post-Astroworld $1 million controversy.

Drake brought his recording equipment back to Area 29, the same Houston strip club where he dropped millions after the infamous Astroworld tragedy.

Drake returned to Area 29, but this time he brought microphones rather than money. The rapper set up a recording studio inside the same strip club where he famously spent $1 million in 2021.

Footage shows Drake’s team installing speakers and recording equipment at Area 29. Members of his crew were seen testing the setup and joking around in the club.

The recording session is for Drake’s long-awaited ICEMAN album. He’s been teasing the project for months and recently said he’s going on a “last recording trip” to finish it.

Area 29 has held special significance for Drake over the years.

In November 2021, he spent $1 million at the club just hours after performing with Travis Scott at the deadly Astroworld festival. Eight people died at that concert.

The massive spending spree created controversy when it came to light. Videos showed Drake throwing stacks of cash on the floor while dancers collected the money.

Area 29 initially posted a thank-you message to Drake, but later deleted it amid backlash.

Last year, he celebrated his 38th birthday at the club by handing out stacks of cash to gyrating strippers partying with the Toronto rap legend.

Now Drake is back at the same venue, but for creative purposes. The setup looks basic – just speakers and a microphone spread around the club.

But that fits Drake’s recording style: wherever inspiration strikes. As for ICEMAN, the album has been delayed multiple times.

Drake originally planned to release it in 2024, but fans are now expecting it in early 2026. He’s described it as his “solo studio LP comeback” after focusing on collaborative projects.

Drake’s choice to record at Area 29 shows he’s not backing down from controversy. The club represents both his biggest spending spree and his latest creative space.