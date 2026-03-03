Drake Shows Off New CPFM x Nike ACG Collection

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake teased the upcoming Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike ACG collaboration on social media, sending streetwear communities into overdrive.

The Canadian rapper displayed multiple pieces from the collection just hours before the official 10 A.M. release scheduled for March 4. His Instagram stories featured a grey polo shirt with dual branding and a reflective rainbow cap that perfectly captures the collaboration’s wild aesthetic.

The partnership brings together two completely different design philosophies in ways that shouldn’t work but absolutely do.

Nike ACG focuses on serious outdoor performance gear built for harsh weather and rugged terrain. Cactus Plant Flea Market adds their signature psychedelic touches with neon color schemes and surreal graphic treatments throughout.

Drake’s outfit included black cargo pants with bright green accent details that showcase the collection’s bold approach to functional wear.

The reflective cap features rainbow gradient patterns that would work equally well at music festivals or mountain hiking trails.

The collaboration includes technical jackets, performance pants, graphic tops and accessories designed for outdoor adventures with serious style elements.

CPFM’s signature smiley face graphics appear on several pieces alongside nature-inspired artwork and gradient color treatments. The collection merges legitimate outdoor functionality with avant-garde streetwear design in ways that feel fresh and innovative.

Nike ACG has built a reputation for creating gear that performs in extreme conditions while maintaining understated, earth-toned aesthetics.

This partnership with Cactus Plant Flea Market represents a major departure from their typical design approach. The rainbow pullover jackets and neon accent pieces transform traditional outdoor wear into statement fashion that works in urban environments.

The collection launches on March 4 at 10 A.M. on Nike’s official website and at select retail partners across North America and Europe.