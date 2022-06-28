Drake Takes On Philly Rapper 2Rare In Hilarious “Sticky” Dance Battle  

Drake famously once settled a longstanding beef with Chris Brown in hilarious fashion, with a dance battle during the video for Breezy’s “No Guidance,” in 2019.
The pair faced off in a showdown which ultimately had Drake clearing the venue with his cringey dance moves in the spoof-style video.
Now Drake is back at it again, going head-to-head in a dance battle with a Philly rapper who recently called him out for copying his dance music style. 2Rare has been making a name for himself after gaining traction on TikTok with his remix of 112’s 1996 hit “Cupid.”
He shared a TikTok of him and his crew dancing to the Toronto rapper’s “Sticky,” the lead single from his new project.
“DRAKE REALLY HOPPED ON ARE WAVE ITS UPP!!😂🔥🔥” he wrote.
Though he also shared his appreciation of Champagne Papi, the pair still had some issues to settle. It seems all is well between them as they had a good-natured dance battle during a recent link-up. Drake and 2Rare exchanged their best TikTok dance moves in the highly amusing clip. Check it out below.
“Who wonn?? 👀👀” 2 Rare asked in the caption. “I think i got u broski🤔😂😂” he added.
Meanwhile, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate his recent accomplishments. He shared a report of his latest chart success after earning his eleventh Billboard No. 1 album with Honestly, Nevermind while simultaneously scoring a No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Jimmy Cooks,” his single with 21 Savage.
“11 11 that state line is God’s work,” Drake penned on the post.