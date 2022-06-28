Drake Takes On Philly Rapper 2Rare In Hilarious “Sticky” Dance Battle  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake engaged in the clash with 2Rare after the Philly rapper called him out for “hopping on our wave” with his new album.

Drake famously once settled a longstanding beef with Chris Brown in hilarious fashion, with a dance battle during the video for Breezy’s “No Guidance,” in 2019.

The pair faced off in a showdown which ultimately had Drake clearing the venue with his cringey dance moves in the spoof-style video.

Now Drake is back at it again, going head-to-head in a dance battle with a Philly rapper who recently called him out for copying his dance music style. 2Rare has been making a name for himself after gaining traction on TikTok with his remix of 112’s 1996 hit “Cupid.”

He shared a TikTok of him and his crew dancing to the Toronto rapper’s “Sticky,” the lead single from his new project.

“DRAKE REALLY HOPPED ON ARE WAVE ITS UPP!!😂🔥🔥” he wrote.

Though he also shared his appreciation of Champagne Papi, the pair still had some issues to settle. It seems all is well between them as they had a good-natured dance battle during a recent link-up. Drake and 2Rare exchanged their best TikTok dance moves in the highly amusing clip. Check it out below.

“Who wonn?? 👀👀” 2 Rare asked in the caption. “I think i got u broski🤔😂😂” he added.

Meanwhile, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate his recent accomplishments. He shared a report of his latest chart success after earning his eleventh Billboard No. 1 album with Honestly, Nevermind while simultaneously scoring a No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Jimmy Cooks,” his single with 21 Savage.

“11 11 that state line is God’s work,” Drake penned on the post.

Instagram Drake