Drake’s Dad Chased By Kids Shouting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Lyrics  

Drake may not have been at the Grammys to witness Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” dominate, but his dad, Dennis Graham was, and he couldn’t escape the buzz surrounding the awards.
The scathing Drake diss scooped all five of the categories Lamar was nominated in, and the Grammys audience was eating it up, even singing “A-MINORRR” in unison as the Compton rapper took to the stage to accept the awards.
The excitement surrounding the song was so intense that it spilled out of L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena and onto the streets, with a group of kids chasing down Graham to taunt him with lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”
Footage surfaced online showing a group of young people surrounding Dennis Graham, eager to snap pictures with him. One of the group dapped up Drake’s dad before joining the others and chanting “They Not Like Us” as Graham walked away.
Despite the mockery, Drake’s dad was good-natured about Kendrick Lamar’s Grammys victory. Reporters caught up to Graham shortly after Lamar’s triumphs and asked his thoughts on the song winning Record of the Year.
“I don’t care nothin’ about that s###,” Graham replied. “That ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”
Nonetheless, he wished Lamar well, saying, “All the best to him… I don’t do that b#######.”
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Drake made headlines on the opening night of his Anita Max Win Tour.
He entered the arena in Perth, Australia, wearing a bullet hole-ridden hoodie with smoke billowing from the back.
He later addressed his K. Dot battle, telling the audience, “Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”