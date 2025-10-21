Druski Baby Oil Lawsuit Gets Slippery—Over Grandma’s Phone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ariel Mitchell challenged Druski’s alibi by revealing his phone was under his grandmother’s name, raising doubts about his location.

Druski is under renewed legal scrutiny after attorney Ariel Mitchell accused him of misleading the court about who owned the phone that allegedly placed him in Georgia during a 2018 assault in California.

Mitchell, a Miami-based lawyer, filed a motion asking a federal judge to reconsider potential sanctions against her in the Ashley Parham v. Sean Combs case.

She claims Druski and his legal team misrepresented his phone records by asserting the number belonged to his mother, when in fact, she says, it was registered under his grandmother’s name.

According to Mitchell, this detail is critical because it undermines the court’s earlier conclusion that Druski was “almost certainly” in Georgia during the alleged incident.

She argues that if the phone wasn’t in his name, then the location data tied to it doesn’t prove where he actually was.

“The court relied on a misleading narrative about which number was his,” Mitchell stated in her filing. She believes this misstep influenced the judge’s decision to consider sanctions against her and her co-counsel.

The dispute stems from a federal lawsuit filed by Ashley Parham, who accused Diddy” and others of sexual assault at a house near Orinda, California in 2018.

Parham later amended her complaint to include Druski, alleging he poured baby oil on her and used her “like a slip and slide” during the incident. Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, has denied all allegations.

In response, Druski’s attorneys submitted phone and bank records to show he was in Georgia at the time. U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin found the evidence credible and warned Parham’s legal team that continuing to pursue claims against Druski “appears to lack any reasonable basis.”

The judge questioned why attorneys didn’t drop Druski from the case after reviewing the exculpatory evidence.

But Mitchell now argues that newly surfaced evidence changes the equation. She says it proves the phone number in question was part of a family plan under Druski’s grandmother, not his mother, as previously claimed.

That discrepancy, she says, leaves open the possibility that someone else was using the phone, or that Druski’s location wasn’t definitively tied to the device.

Her motion seeks to erase the threat of sanctions and reopen discovery, which would allow her to dig deeper into Druski’s whereabouts on the night in question.

Mitchell is also entangled in other lawsuits involving Diddy, including one representing former “Making the Band” contestant Sara Rivers. That case was partially dismissed and is now on appeal. Mitchell previously represented Adria English in a separate suit against Combs in New York federal court.

Meanwhile, Combs has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Mitchell, NewsNation parent company Nexstar, and journalist Courtney Burgess over televised statements related to alleged sex tapes.

The court has not yet ruled on Mitchell’s request for reconsideration.