EXCLUSIVE: Druski Says Steakhouse Job, Gas Station Purchase Prove He Wasn’t At Freakoff With Diddy

Druski brought receipts and time-stamped records to court in California to prove he was working as a waiter in Georgia, not partying with Sean “Diddy” Combs, on the night he’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a 2018 “Freakoff” gathering.

The comedian is demanding the case against him be thrown out and is seeking sanctions against the plaintiffs and their attorneys, calling the allegations “factually impossible.”

Druski’s legal team submitted phone logs, debit card activity, and employment records to show he was over 2,000 miles away from the alleged incident in Orinda, California.

“Mr. Desbordes’s debit card records show that he made a purchase at a gas station in Loganville, Georgia, on March 23, 2018,” his lawyer, David Grossman, said. “Just two days after Plaintiff claims Mr. Desbordes was in Orinda, California, he started that new job,” referring to his start date at LongHorn Steakhouse on March 25, 2018.

The lawsuit, filed by Ashley Parham and two anonymous women, accuses Druski of participating in a violent sexual assault orchestrated by Diddy.

Parham alleges she was drugged, kidnapped, and raped by multiple men, including Druski and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., during a party hosted by Combs.

The complaint claims Druski poured oil or lubricant on Parham, then jumped on her “treating it like a slip and slide,” before allegedly raping her while Diddy watched and recorded the act.

Druski’s attorneys say the claims are false and physically impossible.

“He was working as a waiter in local restaurants with little social media presence. Mr. Desbordes certainly did not fly across the country with people he had not met, to violently attack a woman he does not know, in a town he has never been to. Yet, despite being provided with the evidence clearing Mr. Desbordes’ name, Plaintiffs and their attorneys continue to assert horrific claims against him,” Grossman added.

The motion also points to inconsistencies in Parham’s original police report, where she described being attacked by two men, neither of whom matched Druski’s appearance. One of the alleged assailants was described as a “white male adult approximately 35 to 40 years old.”

At the time of the alleged assault, Druski had not yet gained notoriety online and was still living with his mother in Duluth, Georgia. His team emphasized that he had “never met Mr. Combs” or any of the other defendants in the lawsuit.

Druski is asking the court to dismiss the claims against him entirely and is seeking over $50,000 in legal fees from the plaintiffs and their lawyers, Ariel Mitchell and Sean Perez, for what his team calls a “salacious, fabricated” lawsuit.

The hearing on the motion is set for June 17, 2025, before Judge Rita F. Lin in San Francisco.