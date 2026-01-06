Eminem Scores WWE Raw Theme Deal Days After Ted Nugent Attack

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

WWE Raw announced Eminem’s “Godzilla” as its new theme song on January 5, days after Ted Nugent called the rapper a “total idiot.”

‌WWE Raw announced Eminem‘s “Godzilla” featuring Juice WRLD as its new official theme song on January 5, 2026, replacing Travis Scott’s “4×4” in a move that comes just days after rock guitarist Ted Nugent publicly attacked the Detroit rapper.

The timing of WWE’s announcement creates an interesting backdrop as Eminem continues to expand his sports-entertainment empire despite criticism from fellow musicians.

Ted Nugent called Eminem a “total idiot” during a YouTube video posted in late December 2025, where the MAGA maniac criticized both the rapper’s music and political views while acknowledging his talent. Nugent said Eminem and Jack White were “total idiots” who “don’t want their country to have secure borders” and “think men should destroy women’s sports.”

However, WWE’s decision to feature “Godzilla” as the theme song for Monday Night Raw marks another major sports-entertainment partnership for Eminem, following his multi-year deal with the Detroit Lions, announced in November 2025.

Under that Lions partnership, Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, serve as executive producers of the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show through 2027. The first show featured Jack White performing “Seven Nation Army” and a surprise appearance by Eminem, which Nugent dubbed “soulful” despite bashing both artists.

The song “Godzilla” was originally released in 2020 from Eminem’s album Music to Be Murdered By and features the late Juice WRLD, who died in December 2019 from an accidental overdose.

The track became a commercial success and showcased Eminem’s rapid-fire delivery, making it a fitting choice for WWE’s high-energy Monday night programming. The replacement of Travis Scott’s “4×4” with “Godzilla” marks a significant shift for WWE Raw’s musical identity, moving from Scott’s trap-influenced sound to Eminem’s more aggressive rap style.

WWE has historically used theme songs to set the tone for its programming, and the choice of “Godzilla” suggests the company wants to emphasize intensity and energy for its flagship Monday night show.