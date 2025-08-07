Eminem Surprises Crowd With Emotional Speech At “Stans” Premiere In NYC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Eminem made a surprise appearance at the “Stans” premiere in New York City, delivering tribute to the people who’ve supported him for decades.

Eminem stunned a packed house at Pier 17 on Tuesday (August 6) when he unexpectedly walked onstage at the world premiere of his documentary Stans, delivering a heartfelt thank-you to the people who’ve followed him since day one.

The Detroit rapper did not announce his appearance in advance, but the moment he stepped out, the sold-out crowd erupted.

The event marked the debut of Stans, a documentary that dives into Eminem’s complicated relationship with his most devoted supporters—those who’ve called themselves “stans” since his 2000 hit of the same name.

“When I was writing this song, I didn’t understand the impact that my music was having on people at the time,” Eminem told the crowd. “It was really surreal to me. And it is still surreal to this day to look out here and see all of you and the fact that my music has inspired you. This film is a thank to all of you.”

He paused as the audience cheered. “This is a thank you to all of you for sticking by me for this whole f###### time,” he added. “To all my s###, to all my b#######, or my f###### mediocre s###. The good s###, the bad s###, all of it. This film is dedicated to y’all. And I just wanna thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

During the speech, Eminem cracked jokes and reacted to fans yelling “I love you” from the crowd.

Eminem took a moment to address all his fans in a heartfelt speech tonight. This message goes out to Stans around the world, you’ve made this all possible. ❤️



🎥:@ceejayexplores pic.twitter.com/JIQPN226EV — SHADYVERSE (@DaSHADYVERSE) August 7, 2025

Eminem Shows Love To Fans At “Stans” Screening

He also joined a panel following the screening and answered questions, offering more insight into the film and his career.

Devon Sawa, who played Stan in Eminem's music video, shares a picture of his son and Eminem last night at STANS documentary premiere.



A FULL CIRCLE MOMENT 🥹 pic.twitter.com/G7xDEQMfHR — Southpawer (@Southpawer) August 7, 2025

Eminem meets with fans at “Stans” premiere, nyc! pic.twitter.com/wb6IOdx14M — Sona (@SonaShady8) August 7, 2025

Directed by Steven Leckart, Stans traces Eminem’s rise from the 1990s underground scene to global superstardom. The film blends dramatic reenactments, never-before-seen footage and personal interviews to portray how his music shaped—and was shaped by—his most loyal listeners.

Stans opened in theaters worldwide on Wednesday (August 7).