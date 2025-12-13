Erica Banks Drug Bust Dash Cam Footage Released

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Erica Banks was caught on dash cam footage during a recent drug arrest in stolen vehicle at Atlanta gas station.

Erica Banks found herself in handcuffs again after police released dash cam footage showing her December 8 arrest in a stolen vehicle packed with drugs.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star got pulled over at a Brookhaven gas station when cops spotted her black Cadillac with an obstructed license plate. Police ran the tags and determined the vehicle was stolen within minutes.

The newly released video shows the moment everything went wrong for the 27-year-old rapper.

Officers discovered that the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina back in November. But that wasn’t the worst part. Police found suspected MDMA in Erica Banks’ purse and enough marijuana to hit her with intent to distribute charges.

The dash cam footage captures driver Amani Dirton acting surprised about the dealer tags on the vehicle. Dirton told cops it was a rental, but couldn’t produce any paperwork to support the claim. That’s when things got real.

Banks faces two felony drug possession charges. Dirton was charged with receiving stolen property and multiple traffic violations. Both walked out of DeKalb County Jail two days later.

This marks Banks’ second major legal mess in metro Atlanta this year. She got arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in August after security found a stolen gun in her Louis Vuitton bag.

The firearm was reported stolen in 2018 from the same South Carolina area where this latest stolen car originated.

Banks told airport police the gun belonged to her “security” but wouldn’t give them a name. She joined “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” during season 11 in 2023 and is known for hits like “Buss It” and “Toot That.”