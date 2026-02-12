EXCLUSIVE Big U Demands Names Of Cooperating Witnesses In RICO Case

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big U filed a federal motion demanding that prosecutors reveal the names and files of all cooperating witnesses in his RICO case.

Big U wants every snitch dragged into the light.

The former Rollin 60s Crip filed a motion in his Los Angeles federal court case, demanding that prosecutors turn over the names and files of everyone who is helping the government build its RICO case against him.

Big U’s lawyers say he can’t defend himself properly without knowing who’s talking and what they actually said. The 57-year-old sits in federal custody facing decades behind bars if convicted.

Prosecutors say he ran a “mafia-like” criminal organization called the “Big U Enterprise” that mixed gang muscle with music industry connections and nonprofit work to pull off a murder, robberies, fraud schemes and sex trafficking deals.

Big U’s new court filing goes straight at the cooperation pipeline. He wants the court to force prosecutors to reveal both “known and unknown” cooperating witnesses, along with all their reports and communications.

His legal team argues the government is using statements from informants while “shielding” their identities and paperwork.

The motion asks for the names of all cooperating witnesses connected to the investigation. It also seeks any benefits, deals or promises they received.

Big U wants its reports, recordings, and statements produced by a firm deadline. He’s also pushing for disclosure of “unknown” cooperators whose information was summarized by agents but whose identities haven’t yet been revealed to the defense.

Federal investigators built the case using wiretaps, pole cameras, undercover buys, search warrants and interviews with witnesses and cooperators.

One FBI agent described debriefing a cooperating witness who explained how celebrities and athletes allegedly paid for “protection” from violence. The government also turned over tens of thousands of intercepted calls and digital evidence.

In RICO prosecutions, such motions are common but hit a nerve. Prosecutors typically argue that revealing cooperators too early can put people at risk, especially in cases involving alleged gang structures and witness intimidation history.

Defense teams counter that you can’t fairly try someone on the word of ghosts.

Big U previously named alleged informants in a defiant Instagram video before surrendering to federal authorities in March 2025.

He blamed Wack 100 and 600 for his legal troubles, claiming “600 was actually with the police when they raided my house.”