EXCLUSIVE: Carl Crawford Sued For $1 Million Over Drownings In Pool Of Death

GrouchyGreg

The parents of a five-year-old boy who drowned in Carl Crawford's pool are suing the ex-MLB star-turned-record label boss.

(AllHipHop News) Former MLB star Carl Crawford is facing a brand new civil suit over a double drowning at his house in Houston.

A model named Bethany Lartigue, 25, and a five-year-old named Kasen Hersi drowned in Crawford's pool during a barbecue on May 16th, 2020.

Little Kesan was at the BBQ with a friend of his mom's and her two children, who were there to attend an album release party for an artist on Crawford's 1501 Certified record label.

The five-year-old wandered off and eventually fell in the sprawling "zero-depth entry" pool.

Bethany went in to rescue the child, but tragically, they both lost their lives after being submerged in Crawford's in-ground pool.

And now Carl Crawford should pay for his negligence, according to the five-year-old's mother and father.

In a lawsuit obtained by AllHipHop.com, the mom and dad are suing Carl Crawford for at least $1 million, in an attempt to hold him responsible for the shocking deaths.

Liban Hersi and Jazmine Hernandez maintain Carl Crawford should be held responsible under the Wrongful Death Act and the Survival Statute, which claims he had a duty to provide reasonable care, supervision, and a safe and secure environment to his guests.

According to the boy's dad, he has suffered extreme mental anguish since the loss of his child.

Ditto for Kasen Hersi's mom.

"[Jazmine Hernandez] lost her son's love, affection, solace, advice, counsel, and comfort. In addition, she suffered a loss of emotional support and experienced tremendous mental anguish, fear, grief, and sorrow and this is likely to continue for the rest of her life," the complaint reads.

In May of 2020, Carl Crawford issued a statement on Bethany Lartigue & little Kasen's accidental drownings in his pool of death.

“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. It’s devastating I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families," Carl Crawford said.

1501 has acts like Megan thee Stallion, Kona Lisa and Erica Banks as artists on the roster. The label is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

