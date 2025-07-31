Is Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Upset Over N-Word Or Just Skipping Funeral Over Regrets?

Brooke Hogan has chosen to skip Hulk Hogan’s funeral and reportedly won’t take a dime of his inheritance. Black people thing it might be N-Word related, but there may be more to this.

Brooke Hogan is making headlines again, but this time it’s not for reality TV or a failed pop single. It’s for some mess. Her family and dad’s funerals and fortune. See? The daughter of pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is reportedly steering clear of her father’s funeral and his money. This is the same daughter that Hulk Hogan died a disgrace. He was booed his last outing and that was just the tip of the iceberg. He was a pop culture icon that ruined his own legacy with racist rants and a cringeworthy apology.

Rumor has it that Brooke isn’t just sitting out the funeral, she also not taking any part of the reported $25 million estate. That is a different type of standing on business. People are theorizing. Is this Brooke’s way of distancing herself from the Hulkster’s racist past? Did those N-bombs bother her that much?

That would be a powerful stand. But hold up.

Insiders suggest this may have less to do with race and more to do with unresolved family drama. The word is Brooke wasn’t even speaking to either of her parents before her dad’s death. Her public statement after his passing was heavy but also hinted at a complicated relationship. Plus, word is that Hulk’s divorce and second marriage created a major rift with Brooke.

DL Hughley speaks on one of Hulk Hogan’s daughters skipping his funeral and refusing any share of his $25 million estate after he disrespected her and made derogatory comments about her dating a Black man. pic.twitter.com/1fKWdmqjtr — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 29, 2025

There is more. Brooke is married to a former NHL player and apparently living a comfortable life. So maybe she doesn’t need the money. I know I always need more. Maybe she doesn’t want the circus. Maybe she just doesn’t want to fight the new wife and the family over a will. Or maybe…she feels guilt over how things ended with the Hulkster.

The comments section can be hard on people. Some are calling her out her name. And some say she’s not a true. Is she really siding with Black folks by walking away from her father’s legacy? That’s unclear.

Hulk Hogan’s legacy won’t be repaired by a casket or Brooke’s feelings. And Brooke Hogan isn’t rushing to rewrite history—or claim her piece of it.