Eve addresses and clarifies long-standing rumors about her husband, Maximillion Cooper’s, billionaire status.

Eve tackled speculation about her marriage and lifestyle head-on during a recent interview, clarifying speculation over her husband Maximillion Cooper’s alleged billionaire status and that her so-called “soft life” isn’t something she stumbled into—it’s something she earned.

The Grammy-winning rapper and actress, who married the British entrepreneur in 2014, told Angie Martinez that people often assume her luxurious lifestyle is solely due to her husband’s wealth. She made it clear that’s not the case.

“It’s not just soft life because of the man I’m with,” Eve said. “Because some people have this idea of what my life is because of this man or whatever. It’s because I f###### worked hard on my own s###.”

Cooper, best known as the founder of the Gumball 3000 rally, has built a successful business empire, but Eve wanted to set the record straight about his financial status.

“I need to clear that up,” she added. “He’s not a billionaire. He ain’t broke, but I ain’t broke either so I’m not gonna be with a broke dude.”

Eve, who shares a son with Cooper and helps raise his four children from a previous marriage, said her current lifestyle is the result of years of emotional growth and learning how to let someone else help carry the weight.

Eve admitted that before meeting Cooper, she was used to doing everything on her own. She ultimately had to unlearn that mindset to build a healthy relationship.

“I was hard in relationships,” she said, adding, “I had to learn to be softer. I had to learn to let someone in.”

The couple began dating in 2010 and tied the knot four years later. Eve now splits her time between the United States and the United Kingdom, juggling motherhood, personal projects and family life.