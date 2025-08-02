EXCLUSIVE: Doctor At Center Of War Between Roc Nation CEO, Daughter, Fights To Save His Rep

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Daniel Bober is pushing to clear his name after committing Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez’s daughter, calling the lawsuit baseless.

Dr. Daniel Bober is seeking to toss out a lawsuit filed by Demoree Hadley, daughter of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, after he authorized her involuntary psychiatric evaluation in Florida under the Baker and Marchman Acts.

In a motion filed in court, Bober asked for all claims against him to be dismissed with prejudice, arguing the allegations are legally hollow and based on speculation.

The psychiatrist was contacted by Perez, who feared her daughter might harm herself. Bober then spoke with multiple individuals who described Hadley’s behavior as erratic and concerning.

Based on those accounts, Bober initiated an involuntary psychiatric evaluation under Florida’s Baker Act, which permits authorities to detain individuals who may pose a danger to themselves or others.

Hadley’s lawsuit accuses Bober of conspiring with her mother, violating her civil rights, committing medical malpractice, misusing the Marchman Act, and causing emotional distress.

The complaint also alleges Bober was financially influenced by Perez.

Bober’s legal team pushed back, stating the claims lack factual support and fail to meet the legal standards required under Florida law.

“The complaint is speculative and conclusory,” the motion reads, arguing that Hadley failed to follow the necessary pre-suit procedures for a medical negligence claim.

The motion also argues that Bober is not a government actor and therefore cannot be sued under federal civil rights law. It says he acted in good faith under a state statute, which could qualify him for immunity.

On the Marchman Act claim, which deals with substance abuse treatment, Bober’s attorneys say he played no role in filing any petition and is protected by law from liability.

As for the emotional distress claim, the motion says the accusations are too vague and the alleged conduct doesn’t meet the legal standard for outrageous behavior.

Bober is also asking the court to strike several statements from the lawsuit, including claims that he was paid by Perez, that he is a “rogue doctor,” and that he should lose his medical license. His team says those are “scandalous, irrelevant and unsupported.”

The motion further seeks to eliminate Hadley’s request for attorney’s fees, arguing there’s no legal basis for them under the claims presented.

The court has not yet ruled on the motion.