Rahaman Ali died at 82 on Friday (August 1) after a life spent supporting his community and standing quietly behind his brother’s legacy.

Rahaman Ali, the younger sibling of boxing icon Muhammad Ali, died Friday (August 1) in Louisville at age 82, following hospice care at Norton Audubon Hospital, according to the Muhammad Ali Center.

Ali, born Rudolph “Rudy” Clay before converting to Islam, was known not only for his own boxing career from 1964 to 1972 but also for his quiet, consistent presence in the Louisville community. He was a fixture at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, where he and his wife regularly volunteered with the Jesus Movement, helping distribute food and clothing to those in need.

“Whenever we do an event, they are always there. We have a food and clothes closet and he made sure that the participants had enough food to go out the door. He and his wife would always be the last one to leave,” said Wanda McIntyre, director of the Jesus Movement. “We already miss the presence when we have our prayer breakfast.”

Ali was admitted to the hospital on July 19 and remained under hospice care until his death. His family, deeply rooted in the California neighborhood of Louisville, remained closely involved with the church throughout his final days.

Ray Barker, known locally as “Sir Friendly C,” emphasized Rahaman’s behind-the-scenes influence. “Knowing your role in the community is so important. Some of us like to be out in front, some of us like to be quietly behind and he was that latter one,” Barker said. “He liked to be behind, but he always showed up to lend his hand and lend his famous name to encourage the youth. He was like a quiet thunder.”

The Muhammad Ali Center released a statement highlighting Rahaman’s lifelong support of his brother. “You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” said DeVone Holt, the center’s president and CEO. “He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this (sic) career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper.’”

Hana Ali, Muhammad Ali’s daughter, shared a heartfelt tribute to her uncle on Instagram. “My Uncle Rahaman, lovingly known as Rock, was a sweet, gentle soul with a heart as big as the world,” she wrote. “He had that same sparkle in his eye that my father had… that same light, that same mischief, that same love.”

Lorenzo Tucker III, whose mother was among Rahaman’s closest friends, said the bond between their families was strong. “My mother was his best friend so as soon as they put him into hospice, he called for her to come down. They have always been close with the family,” Tucker said. “We speak to them every day because that’s how closeknit everyone is.”

McIntyre added that Rahaman’s uplifting spirit left a lasting impression. “He was a great encourager like his brother was. I think his encouragement, his smile, his uplifting the people was great and the support that he gave Jesus Movement, he and his wife, meant so much to us,” she said. “He encourages the young men to know that everything is good, everything is positive and it’s all what he said it would be.”

Rahaman Ali was born July 18, 1943.