Cam Newton Roasts Gillie Da Kid on His Birthday—But It’s All Eagles Love

Cam Newton roasted Gillie Da Kid on his 49th birthday after a fiery back-and-forth over Jalen Hurts—and it was as hilarious as it was petty.

Cam Newton picked the perfect time to roast Gillie Da Kid—his birthday. On Thursday (July 31), the former NFL MVP showed up to the “party” with a blowtorch.

Gillie, a true Philly boy to the core, had something to say last week when Cam Newton made what some would call “constructive criticism” (others would say shade) about Jalen Hurts, the current QB1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and a champion. Hurts did bring a ring back to Philly and Cam… well… didn’t.

Now, if you know Gillie, you know he bleeds green. Disrespect Jalen Hurts? Not on Gillie’s time. You might as well be talking about Wallo. So Gillie snapped. “Jalen did what Cam couldn’t do,” he barked. That Super Blow sore spot was crazy low.

The original vid came out the day before the IG vid, which was on his birthday.

But Cam Newton wasn’t just gonna eat that slice of humble pie. Oh no. He clapped back with a vengeance. He did not even mention Hurts. Cam sidestepped all that and went straight for the man himself. “I can beat you at anything.” YIKES. Football, life, chess, checkers, hopscotch, podcast ratings, arm wrestling … anything. Well, he cannot rap better than Gillie. I know that for sure!

But, roast was surgical. Cam did not even raise his voice. The tone was somewhere between locker room jabs and cold-blooded shade. Gillie’s initial rant had energy, but Cam’s rebuttal had strategy. And it hurt more coming from a dude who’s actually taken NFL snaps and danced in the end zone.

But, it did not stop the celebration.

Gillie turned 49 in style. He was joined by Wallo, exchanging gifts and stacks of cash. They like two uncles at a block party! Oh, and Big Dom, the legendary Eagles security guard brought Gillie the actual Eagles championship trophy to hold. That’s fan royalty. Gillie even sported his custom Eagles ring.

This back-and-forth? Pure entertainment. Nobody’s catching a case. But if you were keeping score, Cam landed a sneaky W with that birthday burn. Still, both these men are solidified winners in their lanes—Gillie in the content world and Cam in the football annals.

But the next time Cam’s in Philly? He might wanna wear neutral colors.