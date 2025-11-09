EXCLUSIVE: Dawn Richard Claims Diddy Issuing Threats From Behind Bars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dawn Richard says Sean “Diddy” Combs continued to threaten and intimidate her for years, including from jail, according to a court filing opposing his dismissal motion.

Dawn Richard says Diddy didn’t stop intimidating her after their music ties ended or even after his arrest, alleging in a new court filing that threats and coercion have continued behind bars.

In a 39-page response filed November 5 in Manhattan federal court, Richard’s legal team argues her lawsuit should proceed because Diddy’s alleged abuse and threats never ceased.

The former Danity Kane and Dirty Money member accuses the Hip-Hop mogul of sex trafficking, forced labor and gender-based violence, claiming she delayed filing due to fear for her life.

According to the filing, Richard says Diddy repeatedly warned her to stay silent after she witnessed him assault Cassie Ventura.

“If you say anything there will be consequences,” he allegedly told her. “People end up missing.” She also claims he once shouted, “I make n****s go missing,” “You b###### want to die today,” and “I make things go away.”

Richard’s attorneys say those threats weren’t empty. The court document claims Diddy’s control extended long past their professional split in 2012, describing years of alleged harassment, physical abuse and manipulation disguised as mentorship.

The filing also references Diddy’s federal criminal case, where prosecutors called him a “serial obstructor.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, representing Richard, claims he tampered with a witness in her case last year from jail, which they say “validated Plaintiff’s ongoing fear and demonstrated his continued efforts to intimidate her and manipulate the narrative” even after his 2024 arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“There is no indication that Combs’ ability or willingness to act on his threats ever ceased,” the filing states.

Richard’s lawsuit also outlines alleged abuse during her time on Making the Band and as part of Dirty Money. She claims Diddy deprived her of food and sleep, groped her and demanded sexual favors.

When she pushed back, she says he retaliated by cutting her from tracks and withholding pay.

She also accuses Diddy and his associate Harve Pierre of confining her inside a car and later a room after she confronted him about his behavior.

In addition to the abuse allegations, Richard says Diddy used her vocals without permission on his 2023 release The Love Album: Off the Grid. The track “Deliver Me,” recorded in 2009, was never licensed, she claims.

Diddy has denied all allegations and is currently serving a four-year prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he was recently busted with “toilet liquor” in his cell.