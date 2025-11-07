Diddy Still Wants To Party, Busted For Drinking In Federal Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was caught drinking homemade alcohol at Fort Dix prison, in contrast to his sobriety claims.

Diddy still wants to party, because prison officials busted him for consuming homemade alcohol behind bars at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

The Bad Boy Records founder, who made headlines for declaring his newfound sobriety during his sentencing hearing, was caught with a concoction made from Fanta, sugar and apples that inmates typically ferment for two weeks to create an alcoholic beverage.

Prison sources revealed that officials initially planned to transfer the Hip-Hop mogul to a different unit as punishment for the infraction. However, authorities have since reversed their decision, allowing Diddy to remain in his current housing arrangement.

The incident represents a significant departure from the sobriety narrative Diddy presented to the court just weeks ago.

During his sentencing proceedings, the music executive told Judge Arun Subramanian he had achieved sobriety “for the first time in 25 years” and acknowledged that substances had led him astray.

In a letter submitted to the court, Diddy wrote, “Although this situation has been the hardest and darkest time in my life, good things have come out of my incarceration…for starters, I am now sober for the first time in 25 years. I have been trying my best to deal with my drug abuse and anger issues and take accountability as well as positive steps towards healing.”

Diddy was convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act – specifically, transportation to engage in prostitution – and received a 50-month federal sentence in October. His legal team successfully requested his placement at Fort Dix’s low-security facility, which offers a drug abuse treatment program.

Diddy was transferred to the New Jersey facility last week after beginning his sentence. The prison, located in Burlington County, houses inmates in a less restrictive environment compared to higher-security institutions.

Recent photographs showed the music mogul appearing relaxed during recreation time in the prison yard, socializing with fellow inmates, including former NBA player Sebastian Telfair.

The drinking incident comes as Diddy pursues an expedited appeal of his conviction. A federal judge recently granted his request to fast-track the appeals process, with arguments potentially scheduled for spring 2026.

His attorneys argued that an accelerated timeline was crucial to prevent his appeal from becoming moot while he was serving his sentence; however, the recent bust may sink his attempt to successfully appeal his conviction.