EXCLUSIVE: Drake Gets Huge Win In “What Did I Miss” Lawsuit Claiming Theft

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Drake caught a break as photographer Gabriele Galimberti dismissed a copyright lawsuit over the “ What Did I Miss video scene.

Drake scored a legal victory as photographer Gabriele Galimberti dismissed his federal copyright lawsuit over the “What Did I Miss” music video.

Galimberti filed court papers stating he’s dropping the case “with prejudice,” and the photographer will even pay his own legal fees and costs from the lawsuit.

There’s no mention of a settlement, although it’s possible the rapper and Galimberti reached some sort of agreement, prompting the sudden legal action.

The Italian National Geographic contributor originally sued Drake in November 2025. He claimed the Toronto rapper’s video team copied his acclaimed “Ameriguns” portrait without permission.

Galimberti’s lawsuit targeted the video’s pool scene, in which Drake posed beside arranged weapons. The photographer argued the composition matched his geometric gun portraits too closely.

The “Ameriguns” project features American gun owners surrounded by their personal arsenals in precise patterns. Galimberti said Drake’s team recreated the lighting, architecture and weapon arrangement from his work.

Social media users started tagging Galimberti before he knew about the video scene. The photographer claimed this suggested viewers thought he collaborated on the project.

Drake released “What Did I Miss” on July 4, 2025, during his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Galimberti’s lawyers argued that the timing of Independence Day linked the video to his gun-themed photography.

The lawsuit also referenced Galimberti’s past legal troubles with a Balenciaga advertisement. False pedophilia claims circulated about the photographer before he won a defamation case overseas.

Galimberti’s attorney, Heather Blaise, suggested Drake used the imagery to imply he’d be “publicly exonerated” like the photographer. This is connected to Kendrick Lamar’s pedophile accusations against Drake in their rap battle.

While Drake might be celebrating this dismissal, he still faces two major federal lawsuits that could prove more challenging.

Rapper RBX filed a class-action suit against Spotify in November 2025, accusing the platform of allowing fraudulent Drake streams. The lawsuit claims that at least 250,000 streams of Drake’s “No Face” appeared to originate from Turkey but used VPNs to mask their location.

RBX argues artificial streaming inflation hurts other artists’ revenue. The Long Beach rapper worked on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic and Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle albums.

The second case involves a RICO lawsuit filed on December 31, 2025, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Plaintiffs accuse Drake, streamer Adin Ross, and accomplice George Nguyen of using Stake.us gambling platform proceeds to artificially boost Drake’s streaming numbers.

The RICO suit claims Drake earned $100 million annually from his Stake promotional deal. Plaintiffs argue he used the platform’s tipping system to move money and fund streaming manipulation schemes.

Drake faces similar gambling-related lawsuits in Missouri and New Mexico courts. Both cases allege he promoted illegal online gambling operations through his Stake partnership.