EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z Leverages Diddy Case To Challenge Jane Doe’s Secrecy In $20M Battle

Jay-Z is pushing hard to unmask Jane Doe in court, citing recent victories against Diddy in his battles with anonymous accusers.

Jay-Z is making one thing crystal clear: if Jane Doe wants to keep accusing him, she is not going to do it from the shadows.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Jay-Z’s legal team told an Alabama federal judge that the woman who claimed he raped her with Diddy should not get permanent anonymity in his defamation case.

Jay-Z’s lawyers just flagged a fresh Second Circuit decision out of New York, where several anonymous Diddy accusers were told they could not hide their identities in similar lawsuits.

Those women, represented by the same lawyer now backing Jane Doe, failed to show they faced any real danger by using their names, according to that appellate ruling.

Jay-Z is now using that Diddy ruling as ammo, arguing the same logic applies to his case and that he will be “highly prejudiced” if Jane Doe stays masked up while attacking him.

His side says Doe bears the burden of proving she deserves a pseudonym and insists she has not come close to demonstrating a concrete risk of harm.

The woman originally accused him and Diddy of raping her at a 2000 MTV VMA afterparty when she was 13 years old.

Jay-Z’s argument centers on audio recordings obtained by a private investigator that allegedly capture Jane Doe admitting she fabricated the allegations at her attorney Tony Buzbee’s direction.

According to the filing, Doe stated on the recording that “Buzbee brought Jay-Z into it,” suggesting she never authorized the lawyer to include the rapper in her original lawsuit against Diddy.

Her original case was dismissed with prejudice in February 2025, meaning it could not be refiled, and Jay-Z subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit seeking over $20 million in damages.

He argues that letting her hide her identity creates a lopsided fight, making it harder to dig into her background, motives and credibility while she keeps his name in headlines.

Taken together, the latest filing shows Jay-Z is not just celebrating the old New York case being dropped; he is actively trying to unmask Jane Doe and using Diddy’s courtroom win to do so.