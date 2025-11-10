EXCLUSIVE: Milagro Gramz Fights Back, Says Megan Thee Stallion Has To Show Proff Of Damages

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz is pushing back against Megan Thee Stallion in their ongoing legal clash over defamation, telling a Miami federal judge that the rapper must prove both “actual malice” and quantifiable damage before any payout can be considered.

In a court filing submitted November 10, 2025, Gramz — legally known as Milagro Elizabeth Cooper — argued that Megan’s lawsuit doesn’t meet the legal threshold required under the First Amendment. The response counters Megan’s November 6 brief, which claimed she didn’t need to show financial loss to pursue a defamation per se claim.

Gramz’s attorney, Ronda Dixon, leaned on a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling to argue that public figures like Megan must meet a higher bar.

“A public figure may not recover for defamation unless she proves, by clear and convincing evidence, that the defendant published the challenged statement with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard for whether it was false or not,” the filing stated.

The defense also pointed to Florida law to argue that presumed damages don’t apply to “media defendants” when public interest is involved. According to Dixon, the legal protection extends to bloggers and digital commentators.

“Florida no longer recognizes presumed damages in defamation per se claims against media defendants, unless the plaintiff first proves actual malice,” she wrote.

Gramz’s legal team is positioning her as a member of the press, arguing that her commentary about Megan’s public behavior, particularly during the Tory Lanez trial, is part of protected speech. The defense claims Megan is trying to sidestep constitutional standards by labeling the statements as “defamation per se” to avoid proving harm.

Milagro Gramz’s team also asked the court to block any jury instructions that imply damages can be assumed. Instead, they argue Megan must show concrete evidence that her reputation suffered as a result of the statements.

The legal fight began in 2024 when Megan sued Gramz, accusing her of spreading false information about her character and the events surrounding the Tory Lanez shooting case.

Megan alleges that Gramz used her platform to circulate lies, while Gramz insists she was commenting on a high-profile trial involving a major Hip-Hop figure.



