EXCLUSIVE: Pras Michel Hit With More Strict Conditions When He’s Out Of Prison

Pras Michel’s legal nightmare continues with three years of federal supervision awaiting him after his 14-year prison sentence ends.

Pras Michel will remain under strict federal watch for three additional years after serving his 14-year prison sentence for his role in a sprawling international political scheme, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The Fugees rapper, convicted on multiple federal charges tied to illegal foreign lobbying and campaign finance violations, won’t be walking into freedom without strings.

Once released, Michel must immediately report to probation, hold a legal job, avoid contact with felons, submit to random drug testing, and comply with warrantless searches. He’s also required to follow every directive from federal officers.

The post-release conditions apply to all counts and take effect the moment he exits prison.

He’ll also need to pay a $1,000 special assessment and stick to a financial plan to repay a staggering $64,923,226.40 forfeiture judgment, which remains active during his supervised release.

Michel’s legal troubles stem from a high-profile case involving Malaysian financier Jho Low and one of the most elaborate foreign influence operations ever prosecuted in the United States.

The charges included acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, funneling illegal donations into the 2012 U.S. presidential election, witness tampering, and falsifying records.

The court viewed the latter two offenses—tampering and falsification—as severe because they “struck at the integrity of the investigation and trial,” according to the judgment. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly handed down the sentence after a jury found Michel guilty on all counts.

The sentence includes 60-month terms on several charges, 96 months on others, and 120 months on the most severe offenses. Most of those sentences run concurrently, totaling 168 months—or 14 years.

The court also advised against placing Michel in a minimum-security facility until at least January 27, 2026, suggesting the judge considered his conduct particularly egregious.

Michel’s federal supervision will extend well into the next decade, ensuring that even after prison, his legal saga is far from over.