EXCLUSIVE: Taxstone Vs. Rapper Troy Ave - Trial Over Bodyguard Killing Gets New Start Date

(AllHipHop News) Two popular figures in hip-hop are scheduled to square-off in court this March, as another high-profile trial involving rap feuds and murder looms.

Like Tekashi 6ix9ine, who just testified against the Nine Trey Gansta Bloods, rapper Troy Ave has admitted he plans to take the stand to testify against popular podcaster Taxstone.

Taxstone is accused of killing the rapper's bodyguard in May of 2016 during a backstage brawl inside of Irving Plaza.

Taxstone's trial was supposed to start in November of 2019, but a change in state laws pushed the date back a few months.

Current New York State Discovery laws went into effect on January 1, 2020. As a result, the trial will commence on March 5, 2020.

The new date provides the Manhattan District Attorney's Office sufficient time to be in "full compliance" with the laws, according to Taxstone's counsel, Kenneth Montgomery.

The Feds say Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, murdered Ronald "Banga" McPhatter during the fight and subsequent shootout in the green room of Irving Plaza.

Taxstone and Troy Ave had been beefing for months during interviews and on social media when the two crossed paths on May 25th, 2016, in the green room just before a show featuring acclaimed Atlanta rapper T.I.

A scuffle broke out and shooting exploded with dozens of people backstage, including rappers Maino, Uncle Murda, and Casanova.

McPhatter was killed, Troy Ave was wounded and three bystanders were struck by gunfire.

Security cameras caught the tail-end of the fight, as Troy Ave pursued Taxstone out of the greenroom and fired shots at him in the middle of the packed concert venue.

Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, maintains he wrestled the gun away from Taxstone, who was allegedly the shooter.

However, the murder weapon was recovered from Troy Ave's van, but both men's DNA was found on the 9-millimeter Kel-Tec handgun.

The Feds have concluded Taxstone allegedly obtained the gun from a friend in Florida and brought it to Irving Plaza the night of the shooting.

In previous interviews, Troy Ave, who has dubbed himself "NuPac," has admitted he will have no trouble sleeping after he testifies against Taxstone.

Troy broke down his reasoning during an interview with AllHipHop.com last year, just before the trial was supposed to start.

"S##t, everybody knows what happened. It ain’t even nothing to argue. It’s right there, the proof is in the pudding. The proof is in black and white paperwork, in the FBI paperwork. I don’t even have to argue anything, it’s there," Troy Ave told AllHipHop.com.

"They see that it’s not my gun, I never brought no gun in the club. DNA evidence proves that, so where’d I get it from? I got it from the assailant [Taxstone]. I didn’t make this up, we didn’t splice the genetics on the one gun. They should just free Troy Ave," Troy Ave continued.

"If this were to happen somewhere else, I would have been a hero. Because if you look at it, I saved mad people from getting shot. There’s three other victims, more people could have died. If I didn’t do what I did, fought the gun away and wrestled — it’s fight or flight. I chose to fight," the rapper said.

Troy Ave is currently free on $500,000 bail after he was charged with attempted murder and weapons possession for shooting up the club and having other guns in his van.

Troy Ave hopes his cooperation will earn him a reduced sentence since he's facing up to 20 years in prison.