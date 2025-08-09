Diddy’s Maggot-Infested Jail Food Apparently Isn’t Uncommon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy claims his prison food has maggots—and now Trump might pardon him?

Diddy and maggots? What the holy hell is going on? I had no idea. Here we are. The Bad Boy mogul was once known for popping bottles and pushing Bentleys. Now he’s talking about maggot-infested food. Hail Mary!

According to a new legal filing, Diddy is living in conditions that would make Rikers look like a Ritz-Carlton. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian this past weekend, Diddy’s lawyer didn’t hold back. He called Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center “inhumane.”

He claimed the food served to inmates is often expired and crawling with maggots. “The maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience,” he wrote. People do not want Diddy eating maggots, not even his hater.

Diddy has been locked up since his September 2024 arrest. The charges included sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution, but he beat the bigger charges. He still faces 20 years, but can’t seem to get out of the bing. Transporting individuals for prostitution just means he’s a “John.” They still consider Diddy a threat and won’t let him out. His lawyer is crying foul.

He said, they are “hellbent on punishing [Diddy] for being a user of prostitution services in a more draconian manner than anyone in U.S. history, the government continues to target him.” He also said that the Bad Boy boss is no danger to the public. I am sure Cassie Ventura would disagree. He also said the man just misses his kids, wants to “start small,” and reacquaint himself with life. MSG is not small.

And get ready for the hook. Donald Trump enters the stage. Word is, The Donald is “seriously considering” a pardon for Diddy—but recently changed course and said “probably not.” The White House is staying vague, but I think the price could be right. Streets are talking. And the are saying that you just gotta pay up. “Make Bad Boy Great Again” has a nice ring to it.

Stay tuned.