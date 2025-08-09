Kodak Black’s Ex Details Shocking Abuse, Says He Dislocated Her Jaw

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black’s ex, Maranda Johnson, accused him of breaking her jaw and slammed him for dodging parental duties as their legal fight gets uglier.

Kodak Black is getting dragged by his ex and baby mama, Maranda Johnson, who claims the rapper put his hands on her and left her with a busted jaw—while he’s out here whining about child support.

Johnson went off online, airing out years of alleged abuse and calling out Kodak for ducking his responsibilities.

“You knocked me out and dislocated my jaw,” she said. “Police came to the house. I protected you. I’m always protecting you, I’m just always protecting your image, period.”

This comes after Johnson filed for over $56k a month in child support, based on Kodak’s reported income.

A judge didn’t give her that much, but ordered him to cough up $8,500 a month for now. Kodak clapped back, telling her to “get a job” and calling the amount wild.

But Johnson isn’t backing down.

“I never requested $56,000. Based off his income, that’s how much his children are entitled to an I’m still not even asking for half of that,” she said. She also said she’s been doing everything solo when it comes to taking care of their kids. “It’s like pulling teeth getting him to try to do anything for his kids,” Johnson said.

Things between them got even messier after a birthday bash for one of Kodak’s kids at The Manor nightclub in Wilton Manors, Florida. Kodak invited all three of his baby mamas, and surprise—chaos broke out.

Johnson allegedly popped off, yanked another woman’s wig off and threw punches.

It didn’t stop at fists either. Cops say property inside the club got wrecked—think busted toilet, smashed monitor, broken printer.

Johnson got picked up later at the courthouse and slapped with five felony counts of criminal mischief. She’s now locked up in Broward Main Jail with her bond set at $12,500.

This isn’t her first rodeo either. Johnson had previous run-ins with Kodak’s other baby moms that also ended in cuffs. She’s due back in court on August 18 for this latest mess.

Johnson says she’s been holding Kodak down for years, even shielding him from legal trouble.

“You always put your hands on me, and I never sent you to jail. I never played police games with you, bro. Like, this s### is lame. Like, you’re lame for that.”