Offset’s Savage Ways Allegedly Involved Saweetie

Offset’s podcast confessions, DJ Akademiks’ claims, and Cardi B’s rumored romance with Stefon Diggs are turning a personal saga into Hip-Hop’s latest public spectacle.

Offset is pushing full throttle on his promo blitz for his upcoming album, hitting major media stops while Cardi B steps into the spotlight at WWE events. His latest appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast is already setting the gossip cycle on fire, with the Migos rapper openly owning up to past infidelity and, in the process, reigniting some old rumors with new fuel.

Offset didn’t drop names on the show, but he made it clear he had wronged Cardi B during their marriage. “I did wrong,” he admitted repeatedly, almost as if rehearsing the confession. But while he stayed vague, DJ Akademiks jumped in to connect the dots — loudly claiming Offset’s affairs included well-known figures, among them Bay Area rapper Saweetie and R&B star Ari Lennox.

Social media latched onto Saweetie’s name the hardest, with users dissecting her possible involvement more than any of the other allegations. Whether it’s lingering resentment toward her or the sheer celebrity intrigue, the internet seems laser-focused on that angle.

Akademiks also went further, painting a wild picture of Offset’s past love life, claiming there were “millions” of women involved. The number’s clearly hyperbole, but it underscores the messy scale of the claims swirling around him.

What’s adding another layer of tension is Offset’s reaction to Cardi B’s reported romance with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Publicly, he’s brushed it off by pointing to his own history of cheating as a reason he’s unbothered. Privately, sources tell AllHipHop he’s anything but calm. He’s allegedly pi##ed about the love affair. These whispers persist that Cardi may be expecting Diggs’ child not long after giving birth to her last baby with Offset.

If true, it marks a deeply personal turn in what’s already a tangled public saga. And while Offset’s trying to use this media run to promote music, the conversation keeps drifting toward his personal life, where old wounds and fresh drama seem to be colliding.

Offset’s confessions and Cardi’s rumored relationship with Diggs are shaping up to be the latest messy subplot in a marriage that’s played out as much in headlines as it has in private. Remember they are still married. Things are spiraling…outta control.