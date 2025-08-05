Offset Launches “Kiari” Album With Times Square Takeover

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Offset lit up Times Square with a cinematic rollout for his upcoming album, revealing its name, cover, release date, and star-studded lineup.

Offset lit up Times Square and social media on Monday (August 4) with a bold rollout for his upcoming album “Kiari,” staging a massive takeover in the heart of New York City.

Offset had hundreds of people laying down in the middle of Times Square to announce his new album KIARI 8/22 👀pic.twitter.com/dSSkxPvxjE — yoxic (@yoxics) August 5, 2025

Offset is currently shutting down Times Square with 150 allies to launch his “Kiari” album!🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sHB9nOexNt — Nicholas Flamel (@thenexthim) August 4, 2025

The Offset spectacle featured a crowd of extras and what appeared to be a music video shoot, drawing attention to the rapper’s third solo album, which drops August 22, via Motown Records.

The visual centerpiece? An image of Offset lounging with a cigarette between his lips—an image that quickly stirred reactions online.

“Smoking a cigarette on the cover I know this s### finna hit,” one user wrote, echoing the buzz that followed the reveal.

The album, titled after Offset’s birth name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, signals a more introspective turn for the Atlanta rapper.

It follows his 2023 release Set If Off, and according to early details, Kiari will stretch across 18 tracks.

Collaborators include Gunna, YFN Lucci, Key Glock, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend and Ty Dolla $ign.

Offset has already dropped two singles—”Bodies” featuring JID and “Professional”—as part of the album rollout.

The timing of Kiari’s release places it just weeks ahead of Cardi B‘s sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, which is set to arrive September 19, 2025.

Cardi has described her project as a reflection on “seven years filled with love, life, and loss,” and said it explores themes of power and self-worth.

Offset and Cardi B’s respective albums come amid their highly publicized contentious divorce, which has spilled out onto social media.