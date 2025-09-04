EXCLUSIVE: Tootie Raww Gets Firearms Charges, Source Claims Charleston White Is Lying

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tootie Raw, Boosie’s son, was arrested in Atlanta after a brief chase, but sources say Charleston White is lying about helping cops.

Tootie Raww, the son of Boosie Badazz, was taken into custody in Atlanta after a brief chase that ended with police cornering the young rapper in a wooded area, according to exclusive footage obtained by AllHipHop.

The 21-year-old artist was reportedly found with multiple illegal firearms, including a Glock handgun outfitted with a “switch.” This device that converts a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Authorities haven’t yet openly discussed the case at the time of this writing.

In the video, Tootie Raww is seen bolting into a wooded area as officers give chase. Within moments, police apprehend him, place him in handcuffs and escort him to a waiting patrol car.

An eyewitness talked to AllHipHop exclusively under the condition of anonymity.

“This happened in the midtown Atlanta area. It looked like they were roughing him up in the bushes. But he was running away, so that is to be expected,” the source said. “I saw him run past my car. And then I started recording. The police had been watching them so they shouldn’t be surprised that they got arrested.”

The source said others were arrested as well, but they have yet to be identified.

A recording studio was allegedly a front for a trap house according to the source, but this has not been verified by law enforcement or independently by AllHipHop. Other businesses in the immediate area reportedly knew that there was police surveillance on the studio for an extended period.

This isn’t Tootie Raww’s first encounter with the law. Much like his father, who is currently awaiting sentencing for a separate firearms-related case, the rapper has faced multiple run-ins with authorities in recent years. Neither Boosie nor his son have commented publicly about the latest arrest.

Adding fuel to the controversy, outspoken personality Charleston White claimed credit for alerting law enforcement to Tootie Raw’s presence in Atlanta. White, who has a long history of feuding with both Boosie and his son, boasted about making the call during a livestream while wearing a red MAGA hat. He openly expressed satisfaction at Tootie Raww’s arrest, mocking the family to his online following.

“Charleston White was not there at all. So he didn’t have anything to do with it because they were already watching them, but I don’t know how he found out so fast. that is beyond me,” the source said.

For now, officials haven’t confirmed White’s involvement.

Tootie Raw is reported charged with possession of sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer, felonies. He was also charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, which is a misdemeanor.

The latest chapter piles even more legal pressure on Lil Boosie’s family, which has an all-too-real familiarity with the criminal justice system.