Fatman Scoop’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

Fatman Scoop’s cause of death has finally been revealed after he collapsed during a Connecticut concert in August.

The Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s Office announced that Freeman’s death was natural, attributed to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The 53-year-old artist, born Isaac Freeman III, suddenly fell ill on stage on August 30 at a summer concert in Hamden Town Center Park.

Concertgoers were left stunned as just moments before collapsing, video footage captured Freeman vigorously engaging the crowd with his signature energy, shirtless and full of life.

Medical personnel promptly administered chest compressions and rushed Fatman Scoop to a nearby hospital.

Despite their efforts, Freeman’s family shared heartbreaking news the following morning, confirming his passing.

Known for his booming voice and high-energy performances, Freeman secured his place in Hip-Hop history with the 1999 club anthem “Be Faithful.”

The hit not only topped charts but also became a staple in dance clubs worldwide.

His collaborations with music titans like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Ciara further solidified his status in the industry.

Family, friends, and fans expressed their condolences and shared memories of the iconic artist on social media.