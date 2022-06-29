FBG Duck Murder Suspects Get Trial Date

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Five alleged members of the O-Block street gang are accused of murdering FBG Duck in Chicago in August 2020.

The five men accused of murdering FBG Duck won’t face trial until 2023.

According to WGN-TV, U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold tentatively scheduled the trial for October 2, 2023. The trial is reportedly expected to last four weeks.

“We’re looking at a long trial,” Pacold said. “It is a substantial amount of time no matter how you look at it.”

FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed in August 2020. Prosecutors say five alleged gang members murdered the late rapper in Chicago.

The suspects include Charles Liggins a.k.a. “C Murda,” 30; Kenneth Roberson a.k.a. “Kenny” and “Kenny Mac,” 28; Tacarlos Offerd a.k.a. “Los,” 30; Christopher Thomas a.k.a. “C Thang,” 22; and Marcus Smart a.k.a. “Muwop,” 22.

All five men were charged with committing murder in aid of racketeering. They were also indicted for federal firearm violations and assaults in aid of racketeering.

FBG Duck was affiliated with Fly Boy Gang. Prosecutors claim his alleged killers are members of the rival O-Block gang, which is a faction of the Black Disciples.

Earlier this month, another member of Fly Boy Gang was shot and killed in Chicago. Much like FBG Duck, rapper FBG Cash was murdered in broad daylight on June 10.