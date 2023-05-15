First-Week Sales Projections For NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Richest Opp’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

There was significant beef surrounding the mixtape’s release.

Did all of the online attention on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s latest project help the Louisiana native move enough units to vie for No. 1 on the album chart?

According to HitsDailyDouble, YoungBoy will compete for a Top 5 entry on the Billboard 200. The Richest Opp mixtape is in a tight race with The Album by the Jonas Brothers for the top debut of the tracking week.

Industry number crunchers project YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Richest Opp to open with 51,000-58,000 first-week units. Jonas Brothers’ The Album is also on pace to sell 51,000-58,000 units in its first week of release.

YoungBoy has already scored two Top 10 projects on the Billboard 200 chart in 2023. January’s I Rest My Case debuted at No. 9 with 29,000 first-week units. Aptril’s Don’t Try This At Home launched at No. 5 with 60,000 units.

In addition, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Lost Files dropped in December 2022. That compilation peaked at No. 45 on the January 7-dated Billboard 200 chart. Lost Files earned 18,095 album-equivalent units in week one.

Richest Opp generated a lot of conversation on social media and in the press. YoungBoy Never Broke Again took shots at fellow rap stars Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Yachty on the Richest Opp song titled “F### The Industry Pt. 2.”

Plus, many Hip Hop fans thought the 17-track Richest Opp mixtape would come out on the same day as a project by YoungBoy’s longtime rival, Lil Durk. However, Durk announced his Almost Healed album will actually hit DSPs on May 26.