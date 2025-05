Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Fivio Foreign admitted to making a violent threat in a New Jersey court after spending months in jail over a New Year’s Day confrontation.

Fivio Foreign pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats in a New Jersey courtroom after spending months in jail following an alleged gun threat during a parking dispute on New Year’s Day.

The Brooklyn rapper entered the plea as part of a deal that will likely get him out of jail and into probation when he’s sentenced in August, TMZ reports.

Prosecutors agreed to drop four other charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault, in exchange for the plea.

The case stems from a January 1 incident in Edgewater, New Jersey, where Fivio allegedly pointed a gun at a woman who had asked him for help jumpstarting her car. According to police, he told her, “If I see you parked in front of this building again, there is going to be a f###### problem.”

Witnesses at the scene identified Fivio Foreign and called 911. Surveillance footage from the apartment complex reportedly backed up the woman’s version of events. Officers arrested him on January 18 (Saturday), but no firearm was recovered.

His attorney, Adam Lustberg, pushed back on the strength of the case, calling it “the flimsiest” he’s seen in more than two decades of legal work. Still, The “BIG DRIP” hitmaker has remained behind bars since his arrest.

Lustberg said he’s hopeful the court will consider time served and grant probation at the sentencing hearing scheduled for August.

Fivio Foreign has been held in custody at a New Jersey detention center since Saturday, January 18.