Flo Milli unleashed on her critics and shut down naysayers after catching heat over a recent performance shortly after giving birth.

Flo Milli clapped back at online critics questioning her decision to hit the stage at RiverBeat Music Festival in Memphis shortly after giving birth to her son.

The Alabama-born rapper, who announced the arrival of her baby boy Sixx on April 25, faced a wave of unsolicited commentary after footage of her performance surfaced.

Flo Milli opening her set at the RiverBeat Music Festival pic.twitter.com/E11mCizjrm — FloMilliAccess (@FloMilli_Access) May 4, 2025

Some questioned the timing of her return to work, with one user writing, “flo milli was working her entire pregnancy literally up until a week and a half before she gave birth. I think it’s normal for people to be concerned about her performing 6 days postpartum.”

Another chimed in, “Yall was telling Flo Milli that her life and career is over relentlessly for 9 months now yall are surprised that she’s on stage 8 days postpartum.”

Flo Milli didn’t let the speculation slide. She fired off a tweet shutting down the rumors: “its yall really thinking i had my baby 9 days ago.”

She followed up with another post, adding, “God forbid a girl just wanna feel like herself again and perform.”

But the conversation didn’t stop there. One user took it a step further, questioning her partner’s involvement and support. “Flo Milli’s n#### don’t got a job?” they wrote. “Why is she already performing? Where is her family and friends?”

Flo didn’t hold back in her response, writing, “ho go choke on a dick and die before you speak on me, my child’s father or my family.”

The 24-year-old rapper welcomed her first child with producer G6reddot, who also shared his thoughts on fatherhood in a heartfelt post.

“Welcome my first born sixx,” he wrote. “It’s not easy being a black father in America Dey already counting me out.”