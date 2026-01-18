Freddie Gibbs Goes Off On Eric Dickerson & L.A. Rams While Repping Chicago Bears

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs proves Hip-Hop and football fandom share the same DNA.

Freddie Gibbs has never been known for picking safe lanes.

The Gary, Indiana native moves with supreme confidence whether it is music, film or trash talk. That energy was on full display recently in Harlem, where a conversation about his new film Night Patrol quickly turned into a full-blown football trash talk session that included NFL legend Eric Dickerson.

While promoting Night Patrol, a gritty crime film executive produced by and co-starring YG, Gibbs praised the collaborative spirit behind the project and credited the creative team. But he changed the tone to football and the interview took on a new life.

Gibbs unloaded on the Los Angeles Rams in a rant that was equal parts comedy and passion.

View this post on Instagram “Man, let me tell y’all something. LA don’t even mess with the Rams like that. Put the Rams back in St. Louis. Y’all suck. The only thing I like about the Rams is y’all stadium and Eric Dickerson. That’s it. Shout out to Eric. I bet you we beat y’all on Sunday (to Eric Dickerson). You going to owe me dinner. I want RPM Steakhouse on Calabasas Road. That’s what I want, big homie.” READ ALSO: AllHipHop: 2025 Albums of the Year (Ranked By Cultural Consensus) Freddie Gibbs was engaged to Erica Dickerson, the daughter of Hall of Fame running back. In 2015, Eric Dickerson celebrated the birth of his granddaughter with the couple.

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams play this Sunday in a Divisional Round NFL playoff game at Soldier Field in Chicago on NBC. It’s a big playoff matchup, and the weather in Chicago is expected to be very cold.