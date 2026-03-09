Freddie Gibbs Trash Talks Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes, Manager Gets Booted Out Of Arena

Freddie Gibbs’ manager got the boot from the Crypto.com Arena after going nuclear on Lakers center Jaxson Hayes courtside.

Freddie Gibbs‘ manager Ben Lambert got way too comfortable at courtside and paid the price with a full arena ban.

Lambert was escorted out of Crypto.com Arena during Sunday night’s Lakers-Knicks showdown for absolutely cooking Jaxson Hayes. Security wasn’t having it.

The whole thing got captured on Gibbs’ Instagram Stories. Lambert was going off on the Lakers center with zero chill.

“You average two points a game and you’re 7’5″. Trash, trash, trash,” Lambo yelled from his courtside seats. The man was not holding back.

But that wasn’t even the worst part. Gibbs brought up Hayes’ legal mess with that mascot situation from January.

“First of all let me tell you something boy, don’t be acting tough. You already have a lawsuit from a mascot. Come over here and you’ll have another lawsuit, punk,” Gibbs continued. Cold-blooded.

Security stepped in quickly and walked Lambert right out of the building. Gibbs filmed the whole ejection for his followers.

“They just put Lambo out the game for talking s### to Jaxson Hayes,” Gibbs captioned the video, while documenting his own manager getting tossed.

Hayes has been dealing with fallout from shoving the Wizards mascot, G-Wiz, during pregame warmups back in January. He was suspended one game for that mess.

The mascot performer isn’t playing around either. They hired attorney Waukeen McCoy and filed a whole lawsuit against Hayes, per the NY Post.

Hayes tried to clean it up afterward with an apology. “Should’ve handled it a different way. And, you know, we live and we learn,” he said. Too little too late.

Gibbs is notorious for his courtside antics as a hardcore Knicks fan. Plot twist, though. His daughter, Irie, was right there with him, rocking a Lakers #8 Kobe Bryant jersey. A Family divided, courtside.

The Lakers ended up winning 110-97 despite all the drama in the stands.