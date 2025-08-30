French Montana Proposed To Dubai Princess With $1M Diamond Engagement Ring

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Unforgettable” rapper proposed to Sheikha Mahra with a $1.05 million diamond ring designed by Eric the Jeweler during Paris Fashion Week in June.

French Montana sealed his engagement to with a $1.05 million diamond ring and a proposal in Paris during Fashion Week, confirming a royal romance months in the making. NYC’s Eric the Jeweler of Mavani & Co. carved out French’s engagement ring after the rapper contacted him a few months ago. The ring holds an emerald-cut shape, weighing 11.53 carats. The total hand ornament price comes in at $1,050,000, per TMZ.

French asked for Sheikha Mahra’s hand in June shortly after walking the runway for 3.Paradis’ Spring/Summer 2026 show. The couple later unveiled the massive diamond ring on Instagram on August 29, captioning the post with a white heart and sparkle emoji. The ring features a large emerald-cut diamond surrounded by smaller stones embedded into the band.

French, 41, and Sheikha Mahra, 31, were first linked in October 2024 when she posted photos of the rapper touring Dubai. Their relationship became public during Paris Fashion Week when they were seen walking hand-in-hand.

The Dubai royal, daughter of ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, finalized her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in July. She shares a 15-month-old daughter with her ex-husband.

Sheikha Mahra announced the split on social media, writing, “Dear Husband. As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I Divorce You.” She ended the message with, “Take care. Your ex-wife.”

The BBC reported that her phrasing referenced the Islamic practice of triple talaq, which allows a man to divorce his wife by repeating the phrase three times. Though banned in several countries, the method still carries cultural significance. While traditionally only men can invoke it, Sheikha Mahra’s post suggested she had taken matters into her own hands.

By August, she posted a photo with her daughter, captioned, “Just the two of us.”

French has previously been romantically tied to Khloe Kardashian, Iggy Azalea and Rubi Rose.