French Montana Confirms He’s Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

French Montana confirmed his engagement to Dubai’s Sheikha Mahra during Paris Fashion Week, marking a royal chapter in his personal life.

French Montana confirmed his engagement to Sheikha Mahra, the Princess of Dubai, according to his rep. The proposal reportedly happened in June during Paris Fashion Week, where the Bronx-raised artist also hit the runway.

The engagement links Dubai royalty to a staple in Hip-Hop, giving their romance an international spotlight. French and Sheikha Mahra were first spotted together in 2024 and have continuously made headlines for their dates. Their outings have included mosque visits, candlelit dinners in Dubai and Morocco, a strolls in Paris and even camel rides.

Wedding details are still being finalized. Both families are reportedly thrilled about the union and are working to plan the celebrations.

French recently dropped a new track, “Pack U Up,” with rising New York star Cash Cobain. The release is rapidly approaching a million views on YouTube.

French Montana is a decidedly New York artist, who made his name with hits like “Unforgettable” and “Pop That,” but hasn’t shied away from his Moroccan roots. This royal connection mirrors rap’s global reach.