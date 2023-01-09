French Montana Shooting Terrified English Bulldog Involved In Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A dog owner reunited with his English bulldog, which ran away from French Montana’s video shoot after gunfire erupted in Miami Gardens.

Wilmark Baez’s dog Chola and another one of his English bulldogs were used in the production of a French Montana music video filmed outside of DJ Khaled’s restaurant The Licking. Chola ran away when a gunman opened fire at the scene on January 5.

“I was lifeless for the last three days,” Baez told WSVN.

A woman found the dog in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, took a picture of the pup and contacted Baez. Chola was returned to her owner on Sunday (January 8).

“As soon as I got the picture, I was just, like, so relieved and so, like, so much weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” Baez said.

Baez’s dog was unscathed, but the shooting left 10 people injured. French Montana escaped without harm and commented on the incident in a Twitter post.

“I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant,” he wrote. “We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

Police said French Montana didn’t obtain a permit to film outside of The Licking. One of the shooting victims is in critical condition.