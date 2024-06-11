Funkmaster Flex Blasts Fans Of Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The legendary DJ goes on a rant about the Top 5 single.

“Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman has become one of the biggest hits of 2024. Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex does not appear to be among the legions of people around the world listening to Richman.

Audio of Funkmaster Flex slamming “Million Dollar Baby” made its way to social media. In the clip, the 56-year-old New Yorker also blasted Tommy Richman’s fans.

“If you’re someone that likes this song, you are a clown,” Funkmaster Flex said on the radio. “I don’t know what the rest of his songs sound like. I don’t even know who Tommy Richman is. Sounds like a shoe store.”

In addition, Funkmaster Flex stated, “Now we’re gonna document this hot garbage. We’re gonna play it now, I know you want to hear it. I wonder if this is big in the club. See this part is deceiving like it might be a good song.”

Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” has peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The track amassed over 372 million streams on Spotify.

Funkmaster Flex has been a staple on the New York City airwaves since the 1990s. He also appeared on the classic Hip-Hop television show Yo! MTV Raps and the critically acclaimed Hip-Hop video game Def Jam Vendetta.