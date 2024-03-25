Future & Metro Boomin’s “We Don’t Trust You” Set For Impressive First-Week Numbers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The longtime musical partners broke the internet with their new joint LP.

Future and Metro Boomin will likely add another No. 1 album to their respective catalogs. According to projections, the duo’s We Don’t Trust You is heading toward a chart-topping debut.

HitsDailyDouble reports We Don’t Trust You could cross the 200,000-sales mark in its first seven days. The outlet predicts Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative project to move between 190,000 and 220,000 first-week units.

We Don’t Trust You broke the internet upon its release on March 22. In particular, the “Like That” track with Kendrick Lamar ignited an online firestorm because of perceived diss lines directed at Drake.

If We Don’t Trust You does open at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, Future will score his ninth Number One of his career. For example, 2022’s I Never Liked You landed at No. 1 with 222,000 first-week units.

Metro Boomin currently has three Billboard 200 chart-toppers in his discography. He most recently reached the pinnacle of the weekly rankings with the Grammy-nominated Heroes & Villains in 2022.

In addition, the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Like That” is presently projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Two other We Don’t Trust You songs could open in the Top 10.